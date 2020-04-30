Ex-MQM MNA resigns from party's coordination committee

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Khawaja Sohail Mansoor has resigned from the party’s coordination committee on Saturday.

Talking to the media outside the Election Commission of Pakistan in Karachi, he said that he was upset due to some wrong policies of the party. “I am not leaving the party and I am not joining the PPP,” he said and added I am happy that PPP gave ticket to Nisar Khuhrro.

“I have personal relationship with Nisar Khuhro, therefore I decided not to submit my papers,” he added.

Khawaja Sohail said that if Muttahida has not decided to field any candidate then there should be no disagreement, adding that he will not submit papers against his friend Nisar Khuhro. “This seat belongs to the PPP and the PPP should get it.”