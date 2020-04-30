MQM-P leadership has been informed about PM's plans: sources

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to visit secretariat of government’s ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), sources said on Saturday.

The sources said that the visit will take place after PM Imran Khan’s visit to Russia and leadership of the government ally has been informed about the decision.

PM Imran will discuss development projects in Karachi as well as reservations of the MQM-P.

Earlier in the month, MQM-P in a meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif openly expressed distrust in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The MQM-P delegation further said that the government has not fulfilled even a single promise made with the party.

Complaining to Shehbaz Sharif, the MQM delegation said that the country’s economy has been ruined and the government do not know how to govern.