Shehbaz Sharif hold two to three meetings daily. We are in contact with PTI leaders: Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah on Saturday has avoided the question of reporters regarding secret meeting between his party president Shehbaz Sharif and sidelined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.



Talking to media, Rana Sanaullah told that Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) conducts two to three meetings daily. We are in contact with the PTI leaders, he added.

The PML-N leader said that we will bring no-confidence motion against Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, PML-N’s Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the premier why he is afraid of Shehbaz Sharif, adding, everyone knows that the time of sending PTI government packing has come.

The ‘rented’ spokesmen of PTI have never talked about reducing the inflation from the country, she stated.