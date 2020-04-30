Govt to provide 2.6mln scholarships to bright students: Farrukh

FAISALABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said government will provide 2.6 million merit based scholarships, worth twenty-eight billion rupees to bright students.

Addressing convocation in Faisalabad on Saturday, he said that seven million people are getting benefit from our flagship Ehsaas Programme which is ranked on 4th position in world.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has already inaugurated Scholarship Portal.

The Minister of State said that government is establishing three technical universities in Punjab and will provide two hundred thousand scholarships for Higher Education.

He said that we are upgrading the school and running them in two shifts.

He further said exports of Information Technology will be crossed 3 billion dollars mark due to prudent policies of incumbent government.