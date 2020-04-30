Qaumi Sehat Card to bring revolution in health sector: Hasaan Khawar

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Special Initiatives Hasaan Khawar says Qaumi Sehat Card will bring a revolution in health sector.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi today (Saturday), he said Sehat Card program will enable people residing in far flung areas to avail quality health facility.

Hasaan Khawar said development projects worth 350 billion rupees are being executed in Rawalpindi division.

He said four-lane 128 kilometers long Lilla-Jhelum Road will prove to be an economic corridor for local population. He said three dams will also be constructed in Rawalpindi division.

The Special Assistant to Chief Minister said government is taking steps to develop tourist destinations other than Murree to curtail public flow there.

He said University of Chakwal and Kohsar University are government s initiative in education sector of the Division.