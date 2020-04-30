LAHORE (Dunya News) – President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mian Shehbaz Sharif had sought support of Jahangir Tareen for no-confidence motion during a secret meeting.

According to sources, the meeting between two leaders went on for several hours and Opposition Leader of National Assembly also offered Jahangir Tareen to work with PML-N even after no-confidence motion.

On the other hand, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday criticized opposition’s move for no-trust and said that they could not even prove their majority in Senate.

Talking to media in Pind Dadan Khan, the minister expressed that no-trust move will face the failure.

He said Imran Khan’s voice is powerful and his opinion on Islamophobia and region is heard worldwide.