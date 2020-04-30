LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 26 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,498,676. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,976 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,983 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,430 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 8,020 in Sindh 6,182 in KP, 1,002 in Islamabad, 780 in Azad Kashmir, 373 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 563,314 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 498,322 in Punjab 214,277 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,702 in Islamabad, 42,535 in Azad Kashmir 35,206 in Balochistan and 11,320 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 26,044,959 coronavirus tests and 47,780 in the last 24 hours. 1,399,000 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,439 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 4.15 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 122,046,024 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 600,992 in last 24 hours. 94,523,444 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 464,314 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 205,527,345 with 1,023,404 in the last 24 hours.