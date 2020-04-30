Roof collapse kills two, injures one in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR (Dunya News) - At least four persons were killed and one more was wounded when roof of a dilapidated house suddenly collapsed in Bahawalnagar on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to details, three persons were buried under the debris when roof of a house located in Chak 92/6R near Bahawalnagar. Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved two dead bodies from the rubble while one person was rescued in injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead bodies and injured person to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased were identified as Namra Bibi and Khyzir Hayat.

