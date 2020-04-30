Governor Punjab conferes Governor Awards on 30 personalities

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday conferred Governor Award on 30 personalities belonging to various walks of life, Dunya News reported. According to the details, Governor Awards ceremony was held at Governor House on Friday

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar conferred awards to famous poet and writer Amjad Islam Amjad, social worker Muhammed Ramzan Chhipa, Sultana Siddique, to President Quran Publisher Association Qurat ul Allah, Chaudhary Muhammed Ashraf Dhalo for social work, to Mian Muhammed Ejaz for providing free treatment to kidney patients, to Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Muhammed Umer for the exceptional services in education sector, to Imtiaz Kosar for exceptional services in economic sector, to Dr. Jahan Ara for services in the health department for women, to Dr. Sanita Saelor for working in the development and welfare of women, to Dr. Ajaz Bashir for working to promote tree plantation in the country.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar also presented awards to Lieutenant Colonel (R) Javed Iqbal for providing free education of children, to Dr. Kosar Abdullah, to Dr. Fouzia Ashraf for her exceptional services during the COVID Pandemic, to social worker Muhammed Adnan, to Shehar Bano for her services for peace, to Dr. Ayesha Shoukat for her contributions to medical field, to Ghazala Ansari for making Pakistan proud in the field of Golf, to Mirza Muhammed Asghar for clean water and social services, to Seth Qamar Khan and Bao Munir Ahmed for exceptional services in country’s economic development, to Dr. Hamayun Taimor Baig for services in health department, to member of UNICEF Azmi Khuram Bukhari, to Surangi Paller, Zohaib Hassan for bringing Pakistan laurels in culture, to Shaista Khawar in social services, to late Ruth Pfau for serving humanity and late Professor Dr. Munir Ahmad for services in education sector whose award was received by his daughter Dr Aliya.

Governor Punjab Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar while addressing the ceremony said that it is our responsibility to acknowledge and encourage the efforts of people who make Pakistan proud and work for humanity. We should give respect to people who work for the betterment of society, he added. He said that those who have received awards are our heroes, adding that we stand with those who work for country’s development, and welfare.

