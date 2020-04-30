CM Balochistan sold province in Rs 3.5 billion: Yar M Rind

Quetta (Dunya News) – Parliamentary leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said that Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo sold the province in Rs 3.5 billion.

According to details, a sit-in protest was organized in front of Balochistan Assembly against the killing incident of 5 people in Kachhi district .

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind participated in the sit-in and while holding a press conference said that we should be allowed to live peacefully in our areas.

He went on to say that despite the security concerns, I am sitting on the streets between my sons and my people. The Sindh-Balochistan National Highway was closed for 40 hours but the provincial government was not affected.

He said that the Balochistan government is backing the killers of the incident. Five people were killed in Kachhi district and the killers are still living at peace, as the culprits killed belong to the ruling party Balochistan Awami Party.