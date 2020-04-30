India has a track record of supporting terrorism in Pakistan: FO

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Foreign Office said on Friday that Pakistan has faithfully complied with and completed all technical requirements of Financial Action Task Force, hoping the world body will also take decisions in accordance with the technical standards.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said there are issues of politicization in the FATF by some countries wherein technical requirements are set aside and political considerations take the forefront. He, however, said Pakistan is a strong and important country and it knows to defend its interests.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Office Spokesperson said Pakistan has faced and confronted the menace of terrorism with a lot of courage and success. He said India has a track record of supporting terrorism in Pakistan. We are aware of the threat and we will take all necessary steps to halt it.

The spokesperson said formal invites have been issued to all the OIC-member countries to attend the 48th session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers meeting to be held in Islamabad on 22nd and 23rd March.

Asim Iftikhar said Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to visit Russia next week.

Regarding Russia-Ukraine crisis, the spokesperson hoped that continued engagement will lead to a diplomatic solution, saying it is the right way to go.