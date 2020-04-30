PM Imran to address public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to leave for Mandi Bahauddin today (Friday).

While talking to media, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that the PM will address a public meeting in Mandi Bahauddin.



He said that it would be a historic public gathering for which all arrangements had been finalized and people of the area were looking forward to give a warm welcome to their beloved leader Imran Khan.

Farrukh Habib said a mass-mobilizing vibe would trigger from Mandi Bahauddin as was seen during the political struggle of Prime Minister Imran Khan in which he held mammoth and crowd-pulling gatherings.