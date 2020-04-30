Court fails to indict Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The court on Friday has failed to indict Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in money laundering case.

During the hearing, the PML-N leader told the court that he had not committed corruption of even a single penny. We saved billions of rupees in Saaf Pani and Orange Line Train projects, he informed.

Subsequently, the court has adjourned the hearing on Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) money laundering challan till February 28.

Previously, FIA had submitted details of 45 bank accounts of Shehbaz Sharif, his sons Hamza and Salman Shahbaz in money laundering case.

The concerned officials told that the accused may be sentenced to seven years in jail with fine and seizure of properties.

Earlier, FIA had submitted a challan against Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz and declared them as prime accused.

Shehbaz Sharif had termed the allegations of money laundering and kickback as baseless. Daily Mail’s lawyer had confessed to not having enough evidence during the proceedings in British court, he added.

NAB prosecutor said that London’s verdict has nothing to do with this case.

PML-N president had also submitted an appreciation letter of Chinese ambassador in the court on which, NAB prosecutor raised objections.