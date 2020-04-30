Pakistan reports 2,400 coronavirus cases, 33 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 33 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,496,693. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,950 on Friday.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,400 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

562,597coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 497,820 in Punjab, 213,762 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,613 in Islamabad, 42,429 in Azad Kashmir, 35,187 in Balochistan and 11,285 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 25,997,179 coronavirus tests and 48,744 in the last 24 hours. 1,396,218 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,496 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 4.92 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 122,046,024 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 600,992 in last 24 hours. 94,523,444 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 464,314 received their second dose in last 24 hours.



The number of total administered doses has reached to 205,527,345 with 1,023,404 in the last 24 hours.