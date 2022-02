Rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Mayo Hospital, Lahore.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – One person was killed and another was wounded when two motorcycles collided in Lahore in the wee hours of Friday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Sundar Das Road in Lahore where a youth, identified as Muzammil, was killed when his motorcycle collided with Dolphin Force motorcycle. A Dolphin Force official Asad was wounded in the accident.

