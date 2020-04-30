NAB accords top priority for training, capacity building of officials: NAB Chairman

Chairman NAB said PACA had been established for imparting training to its investigation officers.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal on Thursday said that the bureau accorded high priority for training and capacity building of its investigation officers and prosecutors on modern lines.

Chairing a meeting to review performance of Training and Research Division of NAB at its Headquarters, he said Pakistan Anti-Corruption Academy (PACA) had been established for imparting training/capacity building of its investigation officers on regular basis on modern lines as training was continuous process which was an effective tool for improvement and maintaining the quality of Investigation Officers.

The chairman said NAB was an apex anti corruption organization of the country which had assigned a gigantic task of eradication of corruption from the country.

He said that this required an extremely dedicated and highly trained manpower to undertake this responsibility.

NAB attached great importance to Human Resource Development of its officers especially investigation officers, he added.

Accordingly, he said that Pakistan Anti Corruption Academy (PACA) would act as a hub of disseminating and practicing the knowledge in the field of anti-corruption.

The academy would offer standardized and tailor-made training, seminars, conferences, opportunities for dialogue and networking, and would act as an anti-corruption think-tank to empower professionals for the future white collar crimes challenges. It would provide a new, holistic approach to anti-corruption education and research, delivers and facilitates anti-corruption training for practitioners from all sectors of governance, and would provide technical support and assistance to a wide variety of stakeholders.

He said that Pakistan Anti Corruption Academy (PACA) started on an unwavering drive towards excellence, innovation, and a commitment to rendering itself accessible to sister institutions across the globe by using multi-faceted training methods, tools and techniques. Corruption was a major hurdle in the process of development and progress, he added. PACA will strive to develop a hallmark and culture and practice of integrity and accountability.

