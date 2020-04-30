Balochistan reports 24 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 24 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Thursday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,187 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 1,393,009 people were screened for the virus till February 17 (Thursday) out of which 24 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 234 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,582 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 371 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Thursday was recorded at 4.22 percent in the province.

