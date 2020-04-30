Judge pronounced verdict in Mohsin Baig case in haste, AG briefs PM Imran

Niazullah Niazi said that the legal requirements were not fulfilled in the case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Advocate General (AG) Niazullah Niazi while briefing Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the Additional Sessions Judge in the Mohsin Baig case issued the order in a hurry and the legal requirements were not fulfilled.

Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and briefed the prime minister on the case of journalist Mohsin Baig.

During the meeting, Advocate General Islamabad Niazullah Niazi told PM Imran that some elements are giving wrong color to the issue in opposition to PTI, adding that no one is above law. He said Mohsin Baig injured the FIA official.

The AG went on to say that Mohsin Baig fired at the police and FIA personnel and threatened them, while the Additional Sessions Judge issued order regarding Mohsin Baig in a haste.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the law is equal for all, adding that the opposition has no agenda to criticize the government.

He said that constructive criticism is beneficial for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. “The opposition is launching criticism against the government without any agenda,” he added.