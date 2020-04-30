Whenever I raise voice against injustice, corruption people use foul language against me: Murad

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Communications Murad Saeed on Thursday said that whenever he raises voice against injustice and corruption people use foul language against him.

“Whenever I raise voice against injustice and corruption [political leaders] like Qadir Patel, Hafiz Hamdullah, Aga Rafiullah, Rana Sanaullah and others use foul language against me,” he added.

Addressing a press conference, Saeed said whenever any political leader dared to unmask the corrupt practices of corrupt political leaders, he was targeted with such campaigns.

The minister said he was ready to hold a debate on the performance of his ministry and the criteria on which his ministry retained top position among ‘top ten best performing ministries’. Saeed said he belonged to a middle-class family and rose to the top in politics through his political struggle.

The minister said he was the founder of PTI’s student wing, Insaf Student Federation (ISF) in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and added that due to his efforts ISF became the strongest student body in the province.

“I was amongst them who took to the street against drone strikes and other matters,” he added.



He said that the media cells of PPP and PML-N were also involved in running the smear campaign against me on social media.

Federal Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that he was being targeted through a smear campaign by those political leaders who are part of the status quo and never wanted young leaders like him to become part of parliament.

“Those who consider parliament as their property and politics their business are running a malicious campaign against me,” Saeed said while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday.

While referring to the remarks passed by media personality Mohsin Baig, who was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the complaint of Saeed.

Minister for Communications Murad Saeed has said that National Highway Authority has witnessed 128 percent increase in its total income during the last three years.

He said that National Highway Authority s total revenue saw a jump of 107 billion rupees in the last three years.

He said despite FATF restrictions and COVID restraints, his Ministry completed all 88 targets that were given to it by the Prime Minister.

Murad Saeed said we constructed more road infrastructure in less cost while Pakistan Post jumped more than thirty points up in international performance index.

Murad targeted for being middle class political worker : Farrukh

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Thursday Minister for Communication Murad Saeed was targeted for belonging to a middle class family, who came to the politics from the grassroots level.

The minister, in a tweet, said he and Murad worked together as Insaf Students Federation (ISF) members to mobilize the youth across the country for a ‘New Pakistan’.

The young man [Murad] proved himself by demonstrating political and administrative ability and came to prominence due to his performance, he added.