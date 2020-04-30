Cracks emerge among ranks of PTI in Sindh as top leaders step down

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Cracks have emerged among the ranks of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Sindh with top leaders start resigning from their posts after the new provincial setup was notified by General Secretary Asad Umar.

The notification regarding the appointments of the party’s new office-bearers including vice presidents, deputy general secretaries, and others were notified by PTI general secretary Asad Umar.

Following the appointments, leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh, who was appointed a senior vice president of the party in Sindh province resigned from his post.

Later, Ali Junejo also stepped down from his position as vice president, followed by the resignation of the newly-appointed general secretary of Mirpurkhas division, Akbar Ali.

The text of the resignation states that he will not be able to fulfill his responsibilities due to his busy schedule, however, he will continue to serve as a worker.

Meanwhile, sources said that the resigned members disagreed with the policy of Sindh President Ali Zaidi.