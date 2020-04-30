Shehbaz Sharif to be charged for his corruption soon: Farrukh Habib

Farrukh Habib said that Shehbaz Sharif is going to be charged for his corruption very soon.

MANDI BAHAUDDIN (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Opposition Leader in National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif is going to be charged for his corruption very soon.

While talking to the media in Mandi Bahauddin, the PTI leader said that opposition is a group of blackmailers and PML-N holds special top position in forgery.

Farrukh Habib stated, “Rs four billion was transferred to Maqsood Chaprasi’s account and on the other hand, Maryam Safdar used to say that she neither has properties in London nor in Pakistan but her brother confessed that the London flats belong to them.”

The state minister further said that Maryam Safdar sought adjournment 17 times in her case.