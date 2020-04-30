Nation cannot prosper without rule of law: Bilawal

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that no nation can prosper without the rule of law

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that no nation can prosper without the rule of law because it acts as a bridge between the people and the government of the country.

While addressing the high court bar members, the PPP leader said that it was Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who gave Pakistan democracy and the Constitution. Democracy is not possible without law, he added

Bilawal continued to say that baseless cases were registered against my parents and told that his mother and father were honorably acquitted by the courts.

PPP chairman further said that our party believes in rule of law that is why we played an important role in restoration of judiciary.