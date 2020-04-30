ATC reserves verdict on acquittal plea of accused in PTV, Parliament attack case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday has reserved its verdict on an acquittal plea of accused in connection with a case pertaining to attack on the Parliament and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV).



According to details, the petition was filed by 11 accused including Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Planning Minister Asad Umar, MPA Aleem Khan and sidelined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Khan Tareen.



The plaintiffs mentioned in the plea that they were booked in this case under the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997 for registering protest against the previous regime. They stated that opposition parties are now conducting same anti-government protests but the government has not registered FIRs against them.



Earlier, ATC of Islamabad had already acquitted Prime Minister Imran Khan in this case.



It is to be mentioned here that PM Khan, President Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shafqat Mehmood and Raja Khurram Nawaz are facing trial for allegedly attacking PTV building and Parliament House during 2014 sit-in.

The clash resulted in the deaths of three participants of the sit-ins. Hundreds, including demonstrators and police officials were also wounded.

Following this, police had invoked the Anti-Terrorism Act against the responsible people.

The president is seeking constitutional immunity in the case. According to Article 248 (2) of the Constitution, “No criminal proceeding whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the President or a Governor in any court during term of office.”

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Finance Minister Asad Umar had also filed exemption pleas in the court citing official engagements. Similar petitions were submitted by other PTI leaders including Jahangir Tareen, Aijaz Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood and Saifullah.