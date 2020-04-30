Pakistan reports 2,870 coronavirus cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported 40 more deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of confirmed positive cases has surged to 1,494,293. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,917 on Thursday.



According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,870 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

561,683 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 497,307 in Punjab, 213,021in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 133,529 in Islamabad, 42,316 in Azad Kashmir, 35,163 in Balochistan and 11,274 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries

Pakistan has so far conducted 25,948,435 coronavirus tests and 51,677 in the last 24 hours. 1,393,209 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,495 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 5.55 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 122,046,024 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 600,992 in last 24 hours. 94,523,444 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 464,314 received their second dose in last 24 hours.



The number of total administered doses has reached to 205,527,345 with 1,023,404 in the last 24 hours.