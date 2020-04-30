Sindh reports 9 deaths, 1,013 COVID-19 cases: Murad Ali Shah

Murad Ali Shah said that 18 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 9 more patients of coronavirus have lost their lives in the province whereas 1,013 new cases were confirmed during the last 24 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Wednesday, CM Murad Ali Shah disclosed that 16,133 tests were conducted across the province in the past 24 hours out of which 1,013 persons were tested positive for COVID-19. He said that 438 new cases were reported in Karachi alone.

Murad Ali Shah said that at least 649 patients have recovered from the disease in the province in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of patients recovered from the disease to 507,349.

He said that at least 8,009 persons have so far died of coronavirus in the province. Murad Ali Shah further stated that the condition of 231 coronavirus patients was stated to be critical. He said that 20 patients in the province are currently on ventilators.

