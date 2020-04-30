Limit use of petrol, Shibli Faraz advises masses

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Minister for Science and Technology Syed Shibli Faraz on Wednesday advised the general public limit use of petrol.

Talking to media in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said that it does not matter who failed in the performance award, the aim was to further improve the performance of the ministries.

The minister said that the ministry of science and technology has saved 3,500 MW by improving the quality of its fans.

To a question regarding petrol price hike, Shibli Faraz said that we should use as less fuel as possible during the difficult times, adding that the government cannot provide subsidies on each merchandise as it’s focusing solely to subsidize food-related objects.