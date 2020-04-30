Accountability court announces decision of 15-year-old bank fraud case

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Accountability court in Lahore on Wednesday announced decision of the 15-year-old bank fraud case.

According to the NAB prosecutor, the accountability court has sentenced 3 accused in the bank fraud case to 7 years imprisonment while 4 accused have been acquitted on conviction.

The court sentenced the accused Habib-ur-Rehman, Arif Pervez and Mahmood-ul-Hassan to 7 years imprisonment and acquitted Waris Ali, Muhammad Hussain, Iftikhar Ali and Faiz-ur-Rehman.

According to the NAB prosecutor, the NAB filed a reference against the accused in 2007.