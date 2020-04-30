ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan on Wednesday wrote a letter to Dr David Lars, personal physician of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif.

The Attorney General has written a letter to Nawaz Sharif personal physician in London through the Pakistan High Commission in London.

The letter stated that when Pakistanis doctors will meet with you to review the medical records.

The letter further stated that the meeting with Pakistan doctors should be scheduled between February 22 and March 13 and the date of this meeting should be informed four days in advance.

Earlier, a medical board of the Punjab government had declared the medical record of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif as ‘incomplete’ and ‘unacceptable’.

“The report is incomplete because it contains insufficient information on Nawaz Sharif’s current state of health,” the medical board said. It also stated that the PML-N supremo’s medical record, submitted in the LHC, did not include a single report from any credible lab or health facility to substantiate what Dr Fayaz Shawl stated about his health.

Earlier this month, fresh medical report of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had been submitted to the Lahore High Court, which advised the former premier against travelling to Pakistan over possible health risks posed to him amid the ongoing COVID-19.

According to the report prepared by Interventional Cardiologist Dr Fayyaz Shawl, Nawaz is suffering from heart and kidney ailments and diabetes, and the doctors have barred him from visiting public spaces, i.e., airports, planes, and other crowded places, due to coronavirus. Nawaz Sharif’s lawyer Amjad Pervez submitted the three-page report in the high court.

“My opinion regarding his travel to Pakistan and its implications on his health remains the same as mentioned in my earlier medical reports. Until then, he should remain on medical treatment in London under the care of doctors with multiple specialities. Moreover, these facilities have sustained before his arrival to London, giving his complex health issues,” Dr Fayyaz said in his report.

“In my opinion, until he gets coronary angiography, he should also stay in close proximity to the facilities where he has been getting his treatment,” the report added.

The report also recommended that Nawaz continue routine walks in open fields as well as stress-free physical activity.