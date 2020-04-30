PPP to hold march on Feb 27, announces Bilawal

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday announced to hold march on February 27 and said that the time has come for young leadership to come forward.



Addressing the students in Karachi, Bilawal said that we have incompetent rulers. The country faces the economy crisis due to elected government. Poverty and unemployment have reached extreme levels due to incompetence, foreign policy compromises have been made under the present government, incompetent. The new generation is ready to compete with the government. Inflation has risen in the country due to selection. In our march, there will be a demand for revival of student unions.

He added that PPP is a party where public and politicians work together. This is the ideology of our party. We and those who commit character assassination against PPP will run our own campaign. We want to tell them that Bhutto is alive within us.

He said that young people walk around with degrees, they do not get jobs, PPP always came to power and provided employment. Despite the lack of resources, we have created world class health institutions. If Allah gives us the opportunity, we will provide free education facilities like health. We will create a new curriculum together with the youth, we will play a long innings together with the youth.