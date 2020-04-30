LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday dispelled rumors of separation from First Lady Bushra Begum.

Prime Minister, in a conversation with anchor Junaid Saleem, denounced the rumors and called the reports absolutely rubbish.

Junaid Saleem told Dunya News that PM Imran Khan blamed Maryam Nawaz’s media cell for propagating such rumors as the PML-N is desperate and wants to target his personal and private life.

Responding to a question about anti-government campaigns, the premier said that he has no time for opposition as his primary focus is controlling inflation in the country.

Responding to a question about hike in petroleum products, Imran Khan said that he is making all out efforts to increase income as well as employment opportunities for the people and results of the steps will be visible in coming six months.