Majority of Tareen group wants to side with PML-N

Sources said that six MNAs and 20 MPAs were present in the meeting.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Majority of members of Jahangir Tareen group have recommended to side with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

According to sources, the group has decided to openly adopt anti-government narrative and jump into political field.

The members of the group deliberated on various recommendations but gave Jahangir Khan Tareen to make the final call on their behalf.

A day earlier, a consultative meeting of Jahangir Tareen group was held at the residence of Aun Chaudhry in Lahore to discuss political situation in the country after the opposition announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

Talking to media after the meeting, Jahangir Tareen said that we are in contact with all political parties and added that people from our own party are also in contact with us.

Jahangir Tareen also advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay attention to the economic situation of the country.

