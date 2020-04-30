The premier ordered strict monitoring to ensure timely completion of all development projects.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday briefed Prime Minister Imran Khan on political as well as administrative matters of the province.

During the meeting, Prime Minister lauded CM Punjab over excellent pace of development projects in the province.

However, the premier ordered strict monitoring to ensure timely completion of all development projects.

He also emphasized taking action against miscreants, hoarders, and occupation mafia to protect the lives, property, and interests of the people.

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and Inspector General Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan were present.