Balochistan reports 22 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

QUETTA (Dunya News) – At least 22 more persons were tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan on Tuesday, bringing the total number of infected patients to 35,133 in the province, Dunya News reported.

According to a report released by the Balochistan Health Department, at least 314 tests were conducted on Tuesday out of which 22 more persons were reported positive in the last 24 hours. The new cases were detected in Quetta, Turbat and Gwadar districts.

Balochistan Health Department also informed that there are 247 active coronavirus cases in the province while 34,515 affected patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus.

At least 371 persons have so far died of coronavirus in Balochistan. Moreover, COVID Positivity Ratio on Tuesday was recorded at 7.1 percent in the province.

