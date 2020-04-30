ECP rejects adjournment request for second phase of KP LG Polls

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday rejected the adjournment request for holding second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Local Government polls.



During the hearing, advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that in other provinces, only discussions regarding the conduction of elections are taking place. The advocate mentioned that elections could not be held in Ramazan.

DG Law ECP said that the process of submitting nomination papers has already started. Changes in the schedule will affect the election process.

Advocate General said that the Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to review all matters. The Election Commission has given a safe decision on the schedule of the second phase.

According to the decision, polling for the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local body elections will be held on March 31.