PM Imran decides to meet lawmakers in day-long visit to Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to meet members of parliament during his visit to Lahore.

The prime minister will meet members of National and Provincial Assemblies of Sargardha, Dera Ghazi Khan and Sahiwal divisions during his visit to Lahore tomorrow.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar will also take the PM Imran Khan into confidence on affairs of the province in the meeting.

He will brief the PM on the investigation into the Khanewal incidents and the Punjab Governor will also hold meeting with Imran Khan.

A schedule of the prime minister’s engagements during Lahore visit has also been issued.

PM Imran will also preside over a high level meeting of the Communications Department. He will chair a meeting regarding irrigation while briefing will be given regarding small dams in Punjab.