PTI emerged largest party in terms of votes in recent LG elections in KP: Khattak

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News)- Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak says Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has emerged as the largest party in terms of votes in the recently concluded phase of Local Government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference, along with Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib, in Islamabad this evening, he said PTI won in 18 tehsils and four independents have also announced to join the party taking the tally to 22.

Pervaiz Khattak said PPP and the PML-N only grabbed two are three seats each. He said it is correct that our people took elections very easy in the first phase of local government polls in the province.

He said reorganization of the party has been completed in all districts and he will soon announce the new setup of the party. He assured PTI workers that their recommendations will be given due consideration. He emphasized on more hard work to win the next phase of Local Government elections.