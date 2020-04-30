Money laundering case: SCC dismisses Shehbaz's plea of changing date

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Special Central Court (SCC) on Tuesday dismissed President Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif s plea of changing date for the hearing of Shehbaz Sharif family money laundering case.

According to FIA, the Special Central Court has summoned the accused on February 18 for indictment while the money laundering reference hearing against Shehbaz Sharif family in accountability court will also take place.

As per the FIA, the defendants attorneys may request an adjournment on February 18 to avoid prosecution. The court mentioned that there are only three days left in the hearing. It is inappropriate to change the date of the case 3 days ago. The Shehbaz Sharif family case will be heard on February 18.