Bilawal satisfied over opposition's unity on no-trust motion

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday expressed satisfaction over the unity of all opposition parties on no-trust motion.



Under the chairmanship of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a meeting was held at Bilawal House. The meeting was attended by members of National and Provincial Assemblies from Sindh.

The meeting was also attended by Faryal Talpur and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Aftab Shaban Mirani, Nawab Yousuf Talpur, Manzoor Wasan and others were also present.

Bilawal was briefed about the preparations for the long march. Chairman PPP assigned separate important tasks to the members of Sindh Assembly. PPP CEC meeting decided to hold long march keeping in view democratic principles.

Addressing the public, the PPP leader said that we believe in the democratic, constitutional and peaceful aspect of no-confidence motion and expect a change of government.

He went on to add that other opposition parties are supporting our position on the no-confidence motion. The PPP has been the most effective opposition since day one.