NCOC to ease restrictions in areas witnessing coronavirus positivity ratio below 10pc

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday has decided to ease standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the areas below 10 percent coronavirus positivity ratio.



According to details, the NCOC has also decided to not change the rules regarding implementation of SOPs in Muzaffarabad, Peshawar, Hyderabad, Gilgit, Mardan and Karachi.



Cinemas and tombs will remain open in areas with low positivity ratio. The residents will also be allowed to arrange indoor sports activities, the center agreed.

The NCOC further permitted 80 percent passengers to travel in trains and 70 percent people to take public transport.



Moreover, the members have decided to uphold restrictions in areas with over 10 percent positivity ratio.



On the other hand, schools in Lahore have been directed to resume classes with 100 percent attendance from February 16.

It is to be mentioned here that Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,488,958. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,828.

According to the latest figures by the NCOC, 2,597 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,380 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,985 in Sindh 6,133 in KP, 999 in Islamabad, 771 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore, 560,036 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 496,134 in Punjab 211,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,277 in Islamabad, 42,042 in Azad Kashmir 35,111 in Balochistan and 11,246 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 25,847,205 coronavirus tests and 48,037 in the last 24 hours. 1,383,725 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,588 patients are in critical condition.

The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 5.4 percent.

So far, 119,150,808 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,283,414 in last 24 hours. 92,565,125 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 791,508 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 200,887,927 with 2,006,247 in the last 24 hours