Contempt of court case: IHC orders Rana Shamim to submit affidavit to AGP

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed former chief judge of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim to submit his affidavit to Attorney General of Pakistanin the contempt of court case.

Rana Shamim’s counsel Latif Afridi pleaded to the court for adjournment of the case hearing today.

Attorney General Khalid Javed pleaded to the court to direct Rana Shamim to submit his affidavit and the list of his witnesses. “The proceedings will move ahead after his statement on oath and the witnesses list,” Khalid Javed said.

The bench directed Rana Shamim to submit his written statement and the list of witnesses to the Attorney General before the next hearing of the case.

The court accepted plea of the defence lawyer and adjourned the case till March 07.