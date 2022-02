Buzdar said opposition will not be allowed to create hurdles in the development journey.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar says PTI government has given a district development package worth 360 billion rupees for prosperity of people of the province.

Talking to Member Punjab Assembly Khurram Khan Laghari who called on in Lahore on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that uniform development is right of the people of every city in Punjab.

He said that opposition will not be allowed to create hurdles in the development journey of the province.