Pakistan reports 2,597 coronavirus cases, 27 deaths in 24 hours

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan has reported 27 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 1,488,958. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 29,828 on Tuesday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,597 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Province-wise Details



Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 13,380 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 7,985 in Sindh 6,133 in KP, 999 in Islamabad, 771 in Azad Kashmir, 371 in Balochistan, and 189 in GB.

Furthermore 560,036 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 496,134 in Punjab 211,112 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 133,277 in Islamabad, 42,042 in Azad Kashmir 35,111 in Balochistan and 11,246 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Tests and Recoveries



Pakistan has so far conducted 25,847,205 coronavirus tests and 48,037 in the last 24 hours. 1,383,725 patients have recovered in the country whereas 1,588 patients are in critical condition.

Positivity Ratio



The COVID-19 positivity ratio was recorded at 5.4 percent.

Vaccine Statistics

So far, 119,150,808 people have received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine including 1,283,414 in last 24 hours. 92,565,125 citizens have been fully vaccinated while 791,508 received their second dose in last 24 hours.

The number of total administered doses has reached to 200,887,927 with 2,006,247 in the last 24 hours.