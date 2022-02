The PTI Member National Assembly from Hangu has died because of cancer.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Assembly member of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Gas and Petroleum Haji Khayal Zaman has passed away.

The PTI Member National Assembly from Hangu has died because of cancer. While his funeral prayers will be offered tomorrow at 2 pm in Islamabad.

It may be recalled that the PTI National Assembly member was elected from NA-33 in Hangu. He had defeated the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate Atiq-ur-Rehman.