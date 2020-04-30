Armed forces committed to eliminate miscreants from Pakistan, COAS tells President

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on President Dr Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr today (Monday). Both discussed the national security and regional situation during the meeting.

The COAS briefed the President about the professional preparedness and measures being taken by the security forces against the terrorist elements. He reiterated the resolve that the Armed Forces were committed to eliminate militants and miscreants from the country.

Talking to the COAS, the President paid rich tribute to the security forces who laid down their lives in the recent operations against militants in Balochistan and newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stated that the nation was proud of the sacrifices of its Armed Forces who had always defended the national frontiers against all odds.