PM Imran Khan to visit Russia on Feb 24

Agreements between different sectors are expected to be signed during PM Imran's visit.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will embark on two-day official to Russia on February 24th on the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, sources told.

During the visit, Foreign Minister, Advisor on Trade and Advisor on National Security will accompany the premier.

Sources told that agreements regarding railways, industries, energy and other sectors are expected to be signed between both sides.

Pakistan desires cooperation with Russia in defence, security, trade and energy, sources added.

On the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan is also expected to extend invitation to the Russian President to visit Pakistan.