PTI bags most votes in first phase of local bodies' elections in KP: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib says the PTI once again bagged the most votes in first phase of local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a news conference along with Senator Faisal Javed Khan and Kanwal Shauzab in Islamabad on Monday, he said PPP and PML-N have been eliminated from KP.

The Minister of State said opposition parties are working on one agenda of getting NRO. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has worked against these mafias since last twenty five years. He said all those who have plundered the national exchequer will have to face accountability.

Speaking on the occasion, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan will spearhead the PTI s public contact campaign starting from Mandi Bahauddin on Friday.