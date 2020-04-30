Farrukh Habib said the accused of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case would be charge-sheeted on February 18

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Monday said the statement of Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi about recent political meetings had increased the ‘nervousness’ of the opposition parties, especially Shehbaz Sharif.

The minister expressed these views on his Twitter handle while sharing a video clip of Moonis Elahi in which he explained the prevailing political environment and the meetings to Prime Minister Imran Khan during an international symposium.

Farrukh Habib said the accused of the Ramzan Sugar Mills case would be charge-sheeted on February 18 on depositing the plundered Rs16 billion in employees’ accounts.

He said PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif would also have to answer the Rs4 billion account of Peon Maqsood.