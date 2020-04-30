PML-N negating its narrative by seeking PML-Q support: FM Qureshi

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is divided into two groups as some leaders of the party talk about no-confidence motion while the other group talks about next general elections.

Talking to media persons in Multan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that begging for votes from Chaudhry brothers is against narrative of PML-N.

The minister said that the no-confidence motion was the prerogative of the opposition but the government will fight the motion politically.

Qureshi admitted that electricity is expensive in the country but blamed PML-N era agreements for the hike.