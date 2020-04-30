We will respect our alliance with government: Moonis Elahi

Moonis Elahi on Monday said that PML-Q will respect its alliance with the government

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi on Monday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will respect its alliance with the government, therefore, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members should not worry.

While addressing a ceremony in Islamabad, PML-Q leader said, “We are political people and conducting political meetings is a normal thing. It is not our norm to turn down our guests.”

The minister said constructing dams is now a necessity for our country and that he will table the Kala Bagh Dam proposal in the assembly.

Later, replying to Moonis Elahi’s comment, Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan said that he himself has trained PTI members so they will stand firm on the party’s stance.

The PM further expressed his confidence in Chaudhry family, saying, “Moonis Elahi is performing his duties like ‘Jihad’ and I really appreciate him.”