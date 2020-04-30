PM Imran expresses confidence in PML-Q leadership

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Monday has expressed his confidence in Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi and other members of Chaudhry family.



He was addressing an international symposium regarding hydropower development in Islamabad.

Replying to Moonis Elahi’s comment in which he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) will respect its alliance with government, therefore, Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders should not worry”, the PM said that he himself has trained PTI minister so they will stand firm on the party’s stance.



Moonis Elahi is performing his duties like ‘Jihad’ and I really appreciate him, the PM stated.



He said that Pakistan is facing grave issues because the previous governments did not focus on constructing dams in the country. The electricity prices would not have increased if we had made dams in the past. Hike in electricity prices causes rise in commodity prices, he continued to say.



PM said that China has around five thousand major dams whereas Pakistan has only two.

The 10 dams being constructed by the government will double the country’s storage capacity to irrigate more land and help reduce the impact of climate change, he added.



The PM expressed satisfaction that his government whilst pursuing the forward looking approach decided to construct ten dams in a decade time.



He said given increase in our population, we have to bring more land under cultivation in areas such as D.I.Khan, Balochistan and Thar, which can be done with the availability of water. He said Pakistan can become wheat and cotton exporting country by irrigating more land.



He, however, said the people in Sindh have their reservations on this project and without convincing them, the work on this project cannot be started. He said being the federation, we have to take along all the provinces.